FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely today with heavy rainfall possible; All showers ending by sunset

We will start today with partly cloudy skies, quickly building up for thunderstorms later today. Rainfall may be heavy at times. Rain chances are up to 60% today. Most of the rain will come to an end by the late afternoon. After sunset, rain chances will go back down to zero overnight with partly cloudy skies.

In between any showers, we will have the heat return for southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. Storms are likely to cool us down, especially after a heavy thunderstorm. By the afternoon when most of the rain has passed, temperatures should be cooler.

Wednesday will have rain chances go back to 40%. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers in the afternoon. This should be one final round of storms before drier weather returns.

Thursday will have rain chances at 20% thanks to an upper level high causing sinking air and limiting any rain from forming. A few stray showers, however, are not ruled out. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, which mean warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Heat indices will likely be above the 100 degree mark. The same forecast is expected for Friday.

Not much will change going into the start of the weekend. Saturday, we will still have partly cloudy skies with a possible shower or two in the afternoon. Sunday, will have a few storms return with only a 30% chance of showers. These showers will be isolated in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will still be hot both days. Heat indices will be around 102-107.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. There is currently our second hurricane of the season, Gert in the Atlantic, but is too far north to affect southwest Louisiana. No other disturbance is currently out in the tropics posing any threat to southwest Louisiana.