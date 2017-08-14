TDL: Two-A-Days - Washington-Marion Charging Indians

Washington-Marion charges into 2017 with a goal to post a winning season for the first time in four years. Indians head coach Freddie Harrison thinks all the bumps and bruises of the past, will finally pay off.

"Those guys are experienced under the lights and they know what to expect," said Harrison. "Now they have to hold themselves accountable and their teammates accountable for what they do on that field."

"Everyone knows what to do," said safety/wide receiver Eric Mitchell, "coach is expecting a lot out out of us and we have to step up."

The wealth of experience offensively, is what lead Harrison to switch to a high-tempo, no-huddle offense.

"We have to get in shape," said center Jarvis Taylor. "It's going to get the defense guessing, and we've just got to be ready for it."

"[The defense] has to be on edge all of the time," lineman Daquan Dantley said. "I think that is our advantage, because we can keep them on their heels."

Junior quarterback Marquis Chagois takes over the reins and is expected to lead this offense.

"Chagois is the trigger puller. Anytime you have the trigger puller, he has to know everything. He has to know what I know, he has to know what the coaches know and he's got to execute it on the field," Harrison said. "If he isn't executing on the field, we aren't going to be productive. But if he's hot, we're hot."

Chagois will have his fair share of weapons on offense, including the jack-of-all-trades, junior Gerron Duhon. Duhon exploded on the scene last season and he's already reeled in five division I offers.

"Gerron is going to be moving everywhere. He's going to be playing running back and play little receiver and he will play on the defensive side of the ball," said Harrison. "We are expecting great things from Gerron, but Gerron has to go out there and execute and believe in himself and believe in his teammates."

Despite the weapons and experience on offense, the defense may be what stands out this season. With nine starters returning, the chemistry of this group is the strength.

"We go back every day and watch film, study and watch our positions for what we did wrong last year," Dantley said. "We work on our techniques and we're more of a unit than we were last year."

"They communicate really well, and they've been playing together for a long time," Harrison said. "We played them as young as puppies, so here is their time to actually be out there and be the upperclassman."

