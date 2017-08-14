TDL: Two-A-Days - Hamilton Christian Warriors

Following a disappointing 2-8 season, and the resignation of its coach, Hamilton Christian looked to hire its third coach in three years. The team found new leadership in former Sam Houston coach, Vaughn Eggleston.

“These kids they were already working hard," said Eggleston. "So we're just looking forward to the challenge of the season and what the district puts in front of us.”

The Warriors earned back-to-back district titles, but fell from that spot last year.

"We didn't really have the leadership that we needed," said HCA lineman, Brayden Stockman. "I feel like this year we can really make a difference with this new coach.”

“It was really a humbling season," Warrior lineman Walter Withers said. "We just didn't execute plays, but this year I feel like we're gonna come back stronger than ever.”

The Warriors only bring back six starters from a year ago, including Withers.

"[Withers] has played for a couple of years, and he was all-district on both sides of the ball last year," said Eggleston. "Not to boost his ego, but he's a guy that we are certainly counting on.”

On offense, HCA will look to quarterback Ian James to lead the young offensive talent. The lack of experience is the Warrior's weak point.

"We plan on putting a lot of kids on the field even though we don't have a high-count number. We have to build up that way because we've got to play four quarters, but our goal is to practice at a high pace so the game slows down for us."

While change is a theme this season at HCA, the Warriors are focused on moving forward.

“I expect to do better than last year," said Stockman. "I expect to do great things this year.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.