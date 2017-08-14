North Korea worries reminiscent of Civil Defense days - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

North Korea worries reminiscent of Civil Defense days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The situation involving North Korea has older people, especially, thinking back on the days of the Cold War and times when the threat of nuclear war seemed a real possibility.

It's a past some people are re-visiting at least in their minds.

 They call it the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness now.  But back in the fifties and sixties they called it the Office of Civil Defense here in Calcasieu Parish.

The helmets are some of the few relics that remain as well as "fallout shelter" signs that can be found in the basement of the Calcasieu Government Building which was considered a bomb shelter.

Calcasieu Communications and Media Director Tom Hoefer has one of the old signs in his office.

"The building was built in the 1960s at the height of the Cold War and these fallout shelters were indicators to the public or to anybody, that this was a safe place in the event of a nuclear attack.  It would protect you, the building was designed to protect you from the radiation, the nuclear fallout," he said.

Some signs can be found in the walls in the basement, now used only for storage.

Another reminder of the past, a 1958 photo of a meeting of the American Civil Defense Council at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, ironically, on September 11th.

Calcasieu OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion says civil defense, established around 1941....

"It was to prevent invasion by foreign troops of the continental United States and that's when the idea of civil defense started and the idea was that people not in the military, just ordinary citizens, could help in defense of the country against foreign invaders," said Gremillion.

Like many, Gremillion remembers the drills:

"Anyone who's a child of the fifties, will remember the duck and cover drills and things like that in the sixties," he said.

And with North Korea threatening Guam and maybe even the continental United States with missile attacks, preparedness is again at the forefront. Still, Gremillion thinks a more realistic concern is a bad storm.

"I think on the odds our chance of having a hurricane are a lot greater than having to worry about a nuclear attack," said Gremillion.

While the parish's basement might have once been considered a bomb shelter those days are gone.

Gremillion says the police jury has a federal grant for a safe room to provide last resort shelter for public safety personnel during a hurricane or tornado.

   He says since Hurricane Rita, some local buildings have been "hardened,” which is reinforced to better withstand natural disasters.

Gremillion says now is a good time for people to review their hurricane plans.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved

