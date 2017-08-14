Lacassine girl named 2016 La. Female Youth Hunter of the Year - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lacassine girl named 2016 La. Female Youth Hunter of the Year

2016 Youth Hunters of the Year Seth Gottardi (left) and Kindal Tonn (middle), with Barney Callahan, Louisiana Wildlife Federation board member, who presented their awards. Source: LDWF) 2016 Youth Hunters of the Year Seth Gottardi (left) and Kindal Tonn (middle), with Barney Callahan, Louisiana Wildlife Federation board member, who presented their awards. Source: LDWF)
LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) -

A Lacassine girl has been named the Louisiana Female Youth Hunter of the Year for 2016 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

13-year-old Kindal Tonn won the award for a spike deer hunt in Texas during the February 2016 hunting season. Tonn was one of 10 youth on the hunt and the only female, according to LDWF. Seth Gottardi, a 15-year-old from Slidell, was named the Male Youth Hunter of the Year.

The award was presented over the weekend at the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association banquet in Natchitoches.

The Youth Hunter of the Year Program is made possible by LDWF, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, and the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association. 

From LDWF:

Tonn used a youth .243 rifle to take the deer. She was one of 10 kids on the hunt and the only female.

“I was the only girl on the hunt (that) weekend,’’ Tonn said. “That made me nervous but I made the most of it.’’

Tonn was with her father, Robert, and a guide when she spotted the spike during a morning hunt.

“The spike offered a clear shot and I took it,’’ Tonn said. “After what seemed like an hour but was really about 15 minutes, we were able to go look for him. After going over one hill, through a valley, across a small creek and up another hill, we finally found him on top of that hill.

“It was a great weekend spent with my dad and the outdoors. And come to find out the only deer shot and recovered that weekend was killed by the only female hunter, me.’’

Gottardi, 15 and the male winner, was hunting with his grandfather, Rick Gottardi, in Washington Parish in the spring of 2016 when he harvested a 20-pound turkey with a 9-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. He used a 12-gauge shotgun to harvest the bird.

“I’ve been my Pawpaw Rick Gottardi’s hunting buddy since I was 7 or 8 years old,’’ Seth Gottardi said. “He bought me a lifetime hunting and fishing license when I was a baby. He also attended my safety training (class) with me when I was 11 and I harvested my first deer with him when I was 12.’’

Seth Gottardi was using his father’s gun so he and his grandfather made sure the aim was true with target practice the day before the hunt. That night Seth said he stayed up a bit late playing video games, so he and his grandfather didn’t get to their hunting spot until 6:45 a.m. But it wasn’t too late.

“The weather in the morning was clear, and there were a bunch of turkey gobbling,’’ Seth said. “We set up close to a fence line where an open gate led into a field. I set up in some short trees with my decoy about 20 yards from me. Pawpaw sat about five yards behind me and started calling. The gobbler was answering his calls.’’

Seth said it wasn’t long before the turkey came into view.

“My heart was pounding so hard and my arms were heavy from holding my shotgun up,’’ Seth said. “I leveled the bead on its head and Pawpaw whispered, ‘Let him have it.’ I pulled the trigger and got him. I just harvested my first wild turkey. Paw Paw and I high fived and said a little prayer, thanking the Lord for this hunt. I absolutely love to hunt and I am thankful that I am in a family that gives me this opportunity.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Drop-off, pick-up at Prien Lake Elementary has changed

    Drop-off, pick-up at Prien Lake Elementary has changed

    Monday, August 14 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-08-14 23:57:20 GMT

    The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.  The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day. The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exi...

    More >>

    The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.  The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day. The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exi...

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Back-to-school photos

    SLIDESHOW: Back-to-school photos

    Monday, August 14 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-08-14 23:53:17 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewers)(Source: KPLC viewers)

    School returned to session in Allen and Vernon parishes today. We want to see those cute back-to-school photos! Send them to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow. Here is a list of back-to-school dates: Calcasieu Parish Schools First day of school for regular classes - Aug. 15  First day of school for Pre-K classes - Aug. 17 Cameron Parish Schools First day of school - Aug. 15 Jeff Davis Parish Schools First day of school for 1-12 gra...

    More >>

    School returned to session in Allen and Vernon parishes today. We want to see those cute back-to-school photos! Send them to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow. Here is a list of back-to-school dates: Calcasieu Parish Schools First day of school for regular classes - Aug. 15  First day of school for Pre-K classes - Aug. 17 Cameron Parish Schools First day of school - Aug. 15 Jeff Davis Parish Schools First day of school for 1-12 gra...

    More >>

  • Lacassine girl named 2016 La. Female Youth Hunter of the Year

    Lacassine girl named 2016 La. Female Youth Hunter of the Year

    Monday, August 14 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-08-14 23:44:33 GMT
    2016 Youth Hunters of the Year Seth Gottardi (left) and Kindal Tonn (middle), with Barney Callahan, Louisiana Wildlife Federation board member, who presented their awards. Source: LDWF)2016 Youth Hunters of the Year Seth Gottardi (left) and Kindal Tonn (middle), with Barney Callahan, Louisiana Wildlife Federation board member, who presented their awards. Source: LDWF)

    A Lacassine girl has been named the Louisiana Female Youth Hunter of the Year for 2016 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 13-year-old Kindal Tonn won the award for a spike deer hunt in Texas during the February 2016 hunting season. Tonn was one of 10 youth on the hunt and the only female, according to LDWF.  The award was presented over the weekend at the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association banquet in Natchitoches. The Youth Hunter of the Year P...

    More >>

    A Lacassine girl has been named the Louisiana Female Youth Hunter of the Year for 2016 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 13-year-old Kindal Tonn won the award for a spike deer hunt in Texas during the February 2016 hunting season. Tonn was one of 10 youth on the hunt and the only female, according to LDWF.  The award was presented over the weekend at the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association banquet in Natchitoches. The Youth Hunter of the Year P...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly