Lacassine girl named 2016 La. Female Youth Hunter of the Year

A Lacassine girl has been named the Louisiana Female Youth Hunter of the Year for 2016 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

13-year-old Kindal Tonn won the award for a spike deer hunt in Texas during the February 2016 hunting season. Tonn was one of 10 youth on the hunt and the only female, according to LDWF. Seth Gottardi, a 15-year-old from Slidell, was named the Male Youth Hunter of the Year.

The award was presented over the weekend at the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association banquet in Natchitoches.

The Youth Hunter of the Year Program is made possible by LDWF, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, and the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association.

From LDWF:

Tonn used a youth .243 rifle to take the deer. She was one of 10 kids on the hunt and the only female.

“I was the only girl on the hunt (that) weekend,’’ Tonn said. “That made me nervous but I made the most of it.’’

Tonn was with her father, Robert, and a guide when she spotted the spike during a morning hunt.

“The spike offered a clear shot and I took it,’’ Tonn said. “After what seemed like an hour but was really about 15 minutes, we were able to go look for him. After going over one hill, through a valley, across a small creek and up another hill, we finally found him on top of that hill.

“It was a great weekend spent with my dad and the outdoors. And come to find out the only deer shot and recovered that weekend was killed by the only female hunter, me.’’

Gottardi, 15 and the male winner, was hunting with his grandfather, Rick Gottardi, in Washington Parish in the spring of 2016 when he harvested a 20-pound turkey with a 9-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. He used a 12-gauge shotgun to harvest the bird.

“I’ve been my Pawpaw Rick Gottardi’s hunting buddy since I was 7 or 8 years old,’’ Seth Gottardi said. “He bought me a lifetime hunting and fishing license when I was a baby. He also attended my safety training (class) with me when I was 11 and I harvested my first deer with him when I was 12.’’

Seth Gottardi was using his father’s gun so he and his grandfather made sure the aim was true with target practice the day before the hunt. That night Seth said he stayed up a bit late playing video games, so he and his grandfather didn’t get to their hunting spot until 6:45 a.m. But it wasn’t too late.

“The weather in the morning was clear, and there were a bunch of turkey gobbling,’’ Seth said. “We set up close to a fence line where an open gate led into a field. I set up in some short trees with my decoy about 20 yards from me. Pawpaw sat about five yards behind me and started calling. The gobbler was answering his calls.’’

Seth said it wasn’t long before the turkey came into view.

“My heart was pounding so hard and my arms were heavy from holding my shotgun up,’’ Seth said. “I leveled the bead on its head and Pawpaw whispered, ‘Let him have it.’ I pulled the trigger and got him. I just harvested my first wild turkey. Paw Paw and I high fived and said a little prayer, thanking the Lord for this hunt. I absolutely love to hunt and I am thankful that I am in a family that gives me this opportunity.