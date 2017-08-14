Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Barlow death

All charges have been dropped against Phillip Lane, who was arrested in September 2015 in connection with the death of Jody Barlow in Starks. Lane was arrested in September 2015 and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. He spent eight months in Calcasieu Correctional Center. The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office has confirmed that both counts have been dropped. Zachary Bench was found guilty of second-degree murder in Barlow's death. Copyright 2017 KPL...More >>
Monday was a warm and humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. The bulk of the rain will end before sunset and all of the rain should be gone by just after sunset. Temperatures will not drop much overnight with lows by Tuesday morning struggling to drop out of the 80s! In fact, areas near the coast will remain in the 80s, while those along I-10 will reach the upper 70s, and inland areas reach the mid 70s.More >>
Three churches in Oakdale have been burglarized since last Thursday, according to the Oakdale police department. Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church have had things like their amplifiers, guitars, drums, and microphones stolen, said Chief Joseph Lockett. Surveillance footage from First Baptist Church shows the alleged thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-02...More >>
An "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street has been apprehended, authorities said.More >>
Power has been restored in South Lake Charles.More >>
