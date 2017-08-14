Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Barlow d - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Barlow death

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Two counts of accessory after the fact against Phillip Lane have been dropped. (Source: Phillip Lane) Two counts of accessory after the fact against Phillip Lane have been dropped. (Source: Phillip Lane)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

All charges have been dropped against Phillip Lane, who was arrested in September 2015 following the death of Jody Barlow in Starks. 

Lane was arrested in September 2015 on two counts of accessory after the fact. He spent eight months in Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office has confirmed that both counts have been dropped.

Zachary Bench was found guilty of second-degree murder in Barlow's death.

Elizabeth Demarest, Bench's girlfriend who was indicted on one count of accessory after the fact to obstruction of justice, has a pretrial conference set for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Barlow death

    Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Barlow death

    Monday, August 14 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-14 22:21:23 GMT
    Two counts of accessory after the fact against Phillip Lane have been dropped. (Source: Phillip Lane)Two counts of accessory after the fact against Phillip Lane have been dropped. (Source: Phillip Lane)

    All charges have been dropped against Phillip Lane, who was arrested in September 2015 in connection with the death of Jody Barlow in Starks.  Lane was arrested in September 2015 and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. He spent eight months in Calcasieu Correctional Center. The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office has confirmed that both counts have been dropped. Zachary Bench was found guilty of second-degree murder in Barlow's death. Copyright 2017 KPL...

    More >>

    All charges have been dropped against Phillip Lane, who was arrested in September 2015 in connection with the death of Jody Barlow in Starks.  Lane was arrested in September 2015 and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. He spent eight months in Calcasieu Correctional Center. The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office has confirmed that both counts have been dropped. Zachary Bench was found guilty of second-degree murder in Barlow's death. Copyright 2017 KPL...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: afternoon showers and storms likely through Wednesday, drier weather later this week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: afternoon showers and storms likely through Wednesday, drier weather later this week

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-08-14 20:42:05 GMT
    Scattered afternoon showers TuesdayScattered afternoon showers Tuesday

    Monday was a warm and humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms around.  The bulk of the rain will end before sunset and all of the rain should be gone by just after sunset.  Temperatures will not drop much overnight with lows by Tuesday morning struggling to drop out of the 80s!  In fact, areas near the coast will remain in the 80s, while those along I-10 will reach the upper 70s, and inland areas reach the mid 70s.

    More >>

    Monday was a warm and humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms around.  The bulk of the rain will end before sunset and all of the rain should be gone by just after sunset.  Temperatures will not drop much overnight with lows by Tuesday morning struggling to drop out of the 80s!  In fact, areas near the coast will remain in the 80s, while those along I-10 will reach the upper 70s, and inland areas reach the mid 70s.

    More >>

  • Oakdale Police Department looking for man connected to church robberies

    Oakdale Police Department looking for man connected to church robberies

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-08-14 20:12:44 GMT
    (Source: First Baptist Church Oakdale)(Source: First Baptist Church Oakdale)

    Three churches in Oakdale have been burglarized since last Thursday, according to the Oakdale police department.  Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church have had things like their amplifiers, guitars, drums, and microphones stolen, said Chief Joseph Lockett.  Surveillance footage from First Baptist Church shows the alleged thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-02...

    More >>

    Three churches in Oakdale have been burglarized since last Thursday, according to the Oakdale police department.  Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church have had things like their amplifiers, guitars, drums, and microphones stolen, said Chief Joseph Lockett.  Surveillance footage from First Baptist Church shows the alleged thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-02...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly