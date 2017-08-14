Charges dropped against man arrested in connection with Barlow death

Two counts of accessory after the fact against Phillip Lane have been dropped. (Source: Phillip Lane)

All charges have been dropped against Phillip Lane, who was arrested in September 2015 following the death of Jody Barlow in Starks.

Lane was arrested in September 2015 on two counts of accessory after the fact. He spent eight months in Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office has confirmed that both counts have been dropped.

Zachary Bench was found guilty of second-degree murder in Barlow's death.

Elizabeth Demarest, Bench's girlfriend who was indicted on one count of accessory after the fact to obstruction of justice, has a pretrial conference set for Nov. 13.

