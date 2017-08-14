School zone safety awareness

Parents all over Calcasieu parish are preparing to send their kids off on the school bus tomorrow for the first day, but there are some major changes leaving parents in a bind at the last minute. The school board has begun using a new software that maps out bus routes based on efficiency, using a database of all addresses of eligible riders in the system. A lot of parents are seeing some major changes to the routes so close to the first day and are becoming frustrated.More >>
The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day. The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exi...More >>
School returned to session in Allen and Vernon parishes today. We want to see those cute back-to-school photos! Send them to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow. Here is a list of back-to-school dates: Calcasieu Parish Schools First day of school for regular classes - Aug. 15 First day of school for Pre-K classes - Aug. 17 Cameron Parish Schools First day of school - Aug. 15 Jeff Davis Parish Schools First day of school for 1-12 gra...More >>
A Lacassine girl has been named the Louisiana Female Youth Hunter of the Year for 2016 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 13-year-old Kindal Tonn won the award for a spike deer hunt in Texas during the February 2016 hunting season. Tonn was one of 10 youth on the hunt and the only female, according to LDWF. The award was presented over the weekend at the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association banquet in Natchitoches. The Youth Hunter of the Year P...More >>
