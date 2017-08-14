Calcasieu Parish law enforcement agencies are raising school zone safety awareness for the beginning of the school year.

The first day of school for Calcasieu Parish is Tuesday, Aug. 15 and officials want to remind drivers to be aware of all school zones and their speed limits, school crossings, and to watch out for kids.

Most school zones have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. The normal posted speed limit applies to the school zones on weekends and 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on week days.

Calcasieu Parish authorities also want to remind drivers of several state laws that apply in a school zone:

Yield the right-of-way for pedestrians in crosswalks or those crossing roadways.

When a school bus is picking up or dropping off students on a roadway drivers must stop at least 30 feet from either direction.

Pay attention to the "no right on red" signs in school zone intersections.

It is illegal to use a cell phone in a school zone during the posted pick up and drop off times.

The only time you don't have to stop for a school bus is when the bus is in a loading zone off the roadway, or when the bus is on a separated road, like one that has a median dividing the two.

The Lake Charles Police and Fire Departments, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office are the agencies raising awareness.

