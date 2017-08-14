FIRST ALERT FORECAST: afternoon showers and storms likely through Wednesday, drier weather later this week

Monday was a warm and humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. The bulk of the rain will end before sunset and all of the rain should be gone by just after sunset. Temperatures will not drop much overnight with lows by Tuesday morning struggling to drop out of the 80s! In fact, areas near the coast will remain in the 80s, while those along I-10 will reach the upper 70s, and inland areas reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will not me much different than Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 102 to 108 range during the heart of the afternoon! Areas that receive rainfall will see some cooling relief, but those without rain will need to use caution during the afternoon.

By the end of the week high pressure is expected to take control of our weather and this should limit the number of showers. So for that reason the rain chance will drop to 20% Thursday through Saturday. It is worth noting that there will still be some showers and storms during the afternoon, but they will be much more isolated in nature. With fewer cooling showers it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices possibly pushing near heat advisory criteria of 108 degrees in some areas!

The high will begin to weaken by Sunday and we will see a slight increase in the number of showers. So, the rain chance will return to 30% for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are not likely to be much different with hot and humid conditions. Typical stuff for the middle of August in Southwest Louisiana!

In the tropics, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Gert located near Bermuda. Gert is expected to pass between Bermuda and the eastern United States and should pose no threat to any land areas. Gert may become a hurricane before it encounters much cooler waters of the northern Atlantic Ocean. There is a large tropical disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands that may develop with time over the next few days. At this time, there are no tropical threats for us to worry about here in Southwest Louisiana through the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

