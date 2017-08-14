Oakdale Police Department looking for man connected to church robberies

Three churches in Oakdale have been burglarized since last Thursday, according to the Oakdale police department.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church have had things like their amplifiers, guitars, drums, and microphones stolen, said Chief Joseph Lockett.

Surveillance footage from First Baptist Church shows the alleged thief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290.

