Sulphur PD: Man shot after kicking in door on W. Verdine St.

Three churches in Oakdale have been burglarized since last Thursday, according to the Oakdale police department. Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church have had things like their amplifiers, guitars, drums, and microphones stolen, said Chief Joseph Lockett. Surveillance footage from First Baptist Church shows the alleged thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-02...More >>
An "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street has been apprehended, authorities said.More >>
Power has been restored in South Lake Charles.More >>
A shooting on W. Verdine Street Sunday evening happened after the door to the home was kicked in, authorities said. Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said that Kade Demeritt kicked in the door and entered the residence, where he was shot. He remains hospitalized, in stable condition. The shooting happened at 8:19 p.m. Sunday. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
