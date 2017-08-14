Sulphur PD: Man shot after kicking in door on W. Verdine St.

A shooting on W. Verdine Street Sunday evening happened after the door to the home was kicked in, authorities said.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said that Kade Demeritt kicked in the door and entered the residence, where he was shot. He remains hospitalized, in stable condition.

The shooting happened at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

