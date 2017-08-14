Sulphur PD: Man shot after kicking in door on W. Verdine St. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Sulphur PD: Man shot after kicking in door on W. Verdine St.

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A shooting on W. Verdine Street Sunday evening happened after the door to the home was kicked in, authorities said.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said that Kade Demeritt kicked in the door and entered the residence, where he was shot. He remains hospitalized, in stable condition.

The shooting happened at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oakdale Police Department looking for man connected to church robberies

    Oakdale Police Department looking for man connected to church robberies

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-08-14 20:12:44 GMT
    (Source: First Baptist Church Oakdale)(Source: First Baptist Church Oakdale)

    Three churches in Oakdale have been burglarized since last Thursday, according to the Oakdale police department.  Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church have had things like their amplifiers, guitars, drums, and microphones stolen, said Chief Joseph Lockett.  Surveillance footage from First Baptist Church shows the alleged thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-02...

    More >>

    Three churches in Oakdale have been burglarized since last Thursday, according to the Oakdale police department.  Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church have had things like their amplifiers, guitars, drums, and microphones stolen, said Chief Joseph Lockett.  Surveillance footage from First Baptist Church shows the alleged thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-02...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide

    Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide

    Monday, August 14 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-08-14 18:59:04 GMT
    Rolando Anthony Massingill (Source: La. Department of Transportation)Rolando Anthony Massingill (Source: La. Department of Transportation)

    An "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street has been apprehended, authorities said.

    More >>

    An "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street has been apprehended, authorities said.

    More >>

  • Power restored in south Lake Charles

    Power restored in south Lake Charles

    Monday, August 14 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-08-14 18:19:24 GMT
    (Source: Entergy)(Source: Entergy)

    Power has been restored in South Lake Charles.

    More >>

    Power has been restored in South Lake Charles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly