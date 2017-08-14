Scheduled power outage in Jeff Davis Parish on Aug. 24

Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative customers in the Panchoville, Hathaway and north of Jennings areas will experience a power outage on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m.

The outage will last approximately 3 hours due to scheduled maintenance.

For more information, call Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative at 337-824-4330 with any questions.

