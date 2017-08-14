Scheduled power outage in Cameron Parish on August 17

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal at this time. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to speak on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia. KPLC will be livestreaming his statement. Mobile users click HERE to watch the stream. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
There are more than 3,000 Entergy customers who are without power Monday morning. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. Click HERE to view the outage map. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
