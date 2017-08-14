Scheduled power outage in Cameron Parish on August 17 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Scheduled power outage in Cameron Parish on August 17

Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative customers in the Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou areas will experience a power outage on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m.

The outage will last approximately 3 hours due to scheduled maintenance. 

Contact Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative at 824-4330 with any questions.

