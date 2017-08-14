FULL VIDEO: President Trump condemns white supremacists in Charlottesville statement

President Donald Trump spoke Monday morning about the events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

President Trump said he condemned "all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred and of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi, and all extremists groups."

Trump came under criticism for not immediately denouncing white supremacy groups after a 32-year-old woman was killed Saturday in Charlottesville.

