More than 3,000 Entergy customers without power Monday morning

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There are more than 3,000 Entergy customers who are without power Monday morning.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

No word on when power will be restored.

Click HERE to view the outage map.

    Sulphur PD: Man shot after kicking in door on W. Verdine St.

    Monday, August 14 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-08-14 18:03:36 GMT
    A shooting on W. Verdine Street Sunday evening happened after the door to the home was kicked in, authorities said. Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said that Kade Demeritt kicked in the door and entered the residence, where he was shot. He remains hospitalized, in stable condition. The shooting happened at 8:19 p.m. Sunday. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.
  • Scheduled power outage in Cameron Parish on August 17

    Monday, August 14 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-08-14 17:57:01 GMT
    Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative customers in the Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou areas will experience a power outage on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. The outage will last approximately 3 hours due to scheduled maintenance.  Contact Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative at 824-4330 with any questions.
  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

