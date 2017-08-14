Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide

A shooting on W. Verdine Street Sunday evening happened after the door to the home was kicked in, authorities said. Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said that Kade Demeritt kicked in the door and entered the residence, where he was shot. He remains hospitalized, in stable condition. The shooting happened at 8:19 p.m. Sunday. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
The U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal at this time. If possible, please find alternate routes.
President Donald Trump is expected to speak on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia. KPLC will be livestreaming his statement.
