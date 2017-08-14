Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide

An "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street has been apprehended, authorities said.

Rolando Anthony Massingill, 29, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant Monday morning, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. Judge Clayton signed the warrant with a bond of $1 million.

Massingill is suspected in the death of Wayne Keith Reynaud, 68, who lived on Greenway Street. Officers found Reynaud deceased from apparent blunt force trauma around 9:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

Kraus said Massingill is homeless with no last known address.

