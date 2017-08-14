Kaplan man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident

A Kaplan man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Broad Street and Goodman Road around 6 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Ronnie Lege, who was riding a motorcycle, was transported to a hospital, where he died, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Kraus said Kaplan was traveling south on Goodman Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Broad Street.

The driver of the Tahoe was not cited.

Standard toxicology tests are pending.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.