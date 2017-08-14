TRAFFIC: U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed due to accident

We will start today with partly cloudy skies, slowly building up for some afternoon storms. Rain may start as early as midday. Rain chances are only up to 30% today. After sunset, rain chances will start to go back down to zero overnight. In between any showers, we will have the heat return for southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. Remember to drink a lot of water, and limit your time in the sun.