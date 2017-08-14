TRAFFIC: U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed due - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed due to an accident.

Traffic congestion is minimal at this time.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

