TRAFFIC UPDATE: U.S. 90 East at PPG Drive remains closed due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed following an accident early Monday morning.

DOTD said the area will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for repairs.

Traffic congestion is minimal at this time.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

