TRAFFIC UPDATE: U.S. 90 East at PPG Drive remains closed due to accident

U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive

The U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed following an accident early Monday morning.

DOTD said the area will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for repairs.

Traffic congestion is minimal at this time.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

