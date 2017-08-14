Prien Lake Elementary road safety project nearing completion

The Prien Lake Elementary School Road Safety Project is expected to be finished by the start of school for Calcasieu Parish students.

With the new project, changes are expected to take place for those who drop their kids off at school.

Students can be dropped starting at 7:10 a.m.

If parents arrive later than 7:40 a.m., they must check their students in at the front of the building.

Students who ride the bus or walk home will be dismissed at 2:50 p.m.

Students who are car riders will leave school at 2:55 p.m.

