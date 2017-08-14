WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Nuisance wildlife experts

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

We may get more information from Sulphur police this morning after a shooting on Verdine Street overnight. One person was sent to the hospital.

Lake Charles police are expected to release more information later this morning after a homicide on East Greenway Street. The police department did not release the name of the victim or whether any suspects are being sought.

We are still waiting for more information about a vehicle crash in Lake Charles that left one person dead.

The Ham Reid and Nelson Roads roundabout is set to open Monday at 5 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Officials say there is some more work to be done, such as finishing curbs, sidewalks, and striping the roads.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, the first day of school for McNeese State University is just about a week away. The start of a new semester brings new faces to campus. And one of those new faces happens to be the president of the university.

And what would you do if you woke up to an alligator in your front yard? As we hit that time of year again when there's a lot of wildlife causing problems, we're reminded to leave it to the professionals.

In weather, Monday will start with partly cloudy skies, slowly building up for some afternoon storms. Rain chances are only up to 30% today. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

