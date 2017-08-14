WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Nuisance wildlife experts

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Prien Lake Elementary School Road Safety Project is expected to be finished by the start of school for Calcasieu Parish students.More >>
The U.S. 90 east overpass near PPG Drive remains closed due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal at this time. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Aug. 21 is the first day of fall semester at McNeese State University, the first semester under a new president.More >>
Back in April, Dr. Daryl Burckel was named president in a unanimous vote. Burckel, a longtime accounting professor at the university, said he plans to continue teaching and interacting with the student body.More >>
We will start today with partly cloudy skies, slowly building up for some afternoon storms. Rain may start as early as midday. Rain chances are only up to 30% today. After sunset, rain chances will start to go back down to zero overnight. In between any showers, we will have the heat return for southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. Remember to drink a lot of water, and limit your time in the sun.More >>
