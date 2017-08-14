FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few scattered storms later this afternoon with high temperatures; Drier weather ahead

We will start today with partly cloudy skies, slowly building up for some afternoon storms. Rain may start as early as midday. Rain chances are only up to 30% today. After sunset, rain chances will start to go back down to zero overnight.

In between any showers, we will have the heat return for southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. Remember to drink a lot of water, and limit your time in the sun.

Rain chances are lower thanks to an upper level high pressure to our west. This causes sinking air, which helps prevent showers to develop. However, this will not be able to prevent all showers early this week. Particularly on Tuesday, rain chances will be at their highest for the week at only 40%.

Wednesday will have rain chances go back to 30% as the upper level high gets closer to southwest Louisiana and potentially stronger. We will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

Thursday will have rain chances at 20% thanks to the upper level high. There could still be a few stray showers. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, which mean warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Heat indices will likely be above the 100 degree mark. The same forecast is expected for Friday.

Not much will change going into the weekend. We will still have partly cloudy skies with a possible shower or two in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with the lack of rain, so it will be hot. Heat indices will be around 102-107.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. There is currently tropical storm Gert in the Atlantic, but is too far north to affect southwest Louisiana. No other disturbance is currently out in the tropics posing any threat to southwest Louisiana.