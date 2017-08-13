BREAKING: One person shot in Sulphur, one in custody - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING: One person shot in Sulphur, one in custody

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

One person has been shot in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

The condition of the victim is unknown, and a suspect is being questioned, according to Mel Estess. 

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING: One person shot in Sulphur, one in custody

    BREAKING: One person shot in Sulphur, one in custody

    Sunday, August 13 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-08-14 02:46:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    One person has been shot in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

    More >>

    One person has been shot in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

    More >>

  • Fatal vehicle crash at Broad and Goodman Sunday evening

    Fatal vehicle crash at Broad and Goodman Sunday evening

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:16:02 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    The Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Goodman Road Sunday evening.

    LCPD responded to the call about the crash at 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Goodman Road Sunday evening.

    LCPD responded to the call about the crash at 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

    More >>

  • Busy season for nuisance wildlife control experts

    Busy season for nuisance wildlife control experts

    Sunday, August 13 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-08-14 00:49:41 GMT
    (Source: Frank DiCesare/KPLC)(Source: Frank DiCesare/KPLC)

    What would you do if you woke up to an alligator in your front yard? As we hit that time of year again when there's a lot of wildlife causing problems, we're reminded to leave it to the professionals. Robert Sonnier and friends are setting traps for alligators. Multiple calls today are for alligator removal. "We're starting to catch a lot of alligators this time of year," said Sonnier. "The season starts next month and the market is down and there's not a lot of hunt...

    More >>

    What would you do if you woke up to an alligator in your front yard? As we hit that time of year again when there's a lot of wildlife causing problems, we're reminded to leave it to the professionals. Robert Sonnier and friends are setting traps for alligators. Multiple calls today are for alligator removal. "We're starting to catch a lot of alligators this time of year," said Sonnier. "The season starts next month and the market is down and there's not a lot of hunt...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly