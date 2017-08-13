A conversation with Dr. Daryl Burckel, McNeese's new president

Aug. 21 is the first day of fall semester at McNeese State University, the first semester under a new president. Back in April, Dr. Daryl Burckel was named president in a unanimous vote. Burckel, a longtime accounting professor at the university, said he plans to continue teaching and interacting with the student body.

"I'm not going to sit in my office all day," said Burckel. "I'm going to make sure that I have time to go where the students are."

Over the past several years McNeese has seen a decline in students enrollment. In 2010, enrollment was up to 9000, and as of last spring 6900.

"Part of what we're experiencing is a combination of a very good robust economy," said Burckel. "Most of the jobs require two-year degrees and technical skills."

Burckel said the university will work hard to improve recruiting and retention for the future.

"I'd love to see us have an increase in enrollment to where we get to 10,000 students."

The state of Louisiana faces a $1.5 Billion budget gap for the 2018 fiscal year. Most of that shortfall is tied to the expiration of $1.1 billion in temporary sales taxes passed by lawmakers last year. If lawmakers aren't able to close the gap, it could mean more cuts for higher education. Burckel explained why higher education and healthcare are always the first to be cut from the state's budget.

"The reason higher education and health care are the ones who take the brunt of any cuts in our budget is because most of our budget is constitutionally protected," said Burckel. "It has to be funded."

Burckel suggested lawmakers head back to the drawing board.



"Really what we need is a constitutional convention to go back and start over," said Burckel. "Protect what needs to be protected but then let everything else on the table that anything can be cut not just one or two areas but any part of government can be part of a cut.

As for the future of the university, Burckel wants to stabilize the budget, have a larger student body, and presence in the community.

"I would hope that in a 5-year period that we have a vibrant student body," Burckel said. "A larger student body, a large online presence where we're attracting more students."

