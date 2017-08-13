Busy season for nuisance wildlife control experts

The Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Goodman Road Sunday evening.
LCPD responded to the call about the crash at 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
What would you do if you woke up to an alligator in your front yard? As we hit that time of year again when there's a lot of wildlife causing problems, we're reminded to leave it to the professionals. Robert Sonnier and friends are setting traps for alligators. Multiple calls today are for alligator removal. "We're starting to catch a lot of alligators this time of year," said Sonnier. "The season starts next month and the market is down and there's not a lot of hunt...
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide at 113 East Greenway Street. LCPD responded to the location around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
Typical summer weather will continue for the next few days and that means scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will make it feel much warmer with heat indices in the 102 to 108 degree range in the afternoon hours! Changes begin later this week as upper level highs pressure takes control of our weather.
The First Baptist Church in Oakdale was broken into and burglarized Saturday evening, the third burglary of a church in Oakdale this week. Sound equipment and musical instruments were taken, said Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.
