Busy season for nuisance wildlife control experts

What would you do if you woke up to an alligator in your front yard?

As we hit that time of year again when there's a lot of wildlife causing problems, we're reminded to leave it to the professionals.

Robert Sonnier and friends are setting traps for alligators. Multiple calls today are for alligator removal.

"We're starting to catch a lot of alligators this time of year," said Sonnier. "The season starts next month and the market is down and there's not a lot of hunters out there."

Sonnier says the recent rain we've been experiencing has pushed a lot into residential areas.

"The young ones, they follow the water," said Sonnier. "They follow the ditches and they end up in front of your house."

If you find a new friend in your drainage ditch, Sonnier says it's best to leave him be.

"They came in on their own, a lot of times, they leave on their own, but we have removed a lot this year from coverts," said Sonnier.

Alligators aren't even the most frequent call for him.

"This has been the worst year for snakes that I've seen," he said. "We've removed so many snakes."

Another pest around this time of year, a little cuter, but still a lot of trouble:

"People are likely to find squirrels, raccoons, and possums in places they normally wouldn't," said Sonnier. "A lot of new homes are being built and they're cutting down the land to build these new subdivisions, and within six months they have raccoons in the attics."

Sonnier says there have been a lot of raccoon calls, since baby season just ended. They catch and release them.

Sonnier says you will know for sure when you have a raccoon problem on your property.

"When you start seeing coons on your property - and when they start eating the cat food and dog food. Whenever they start poking their head out of the hole they chewed in your soffit, it's time to call somebody," said Sonnier.

There's one more pest Sonnier says is rampant right now.

"Bats. Whenever you hear squeaking and smelling an atrocious smell, that's urine and feces and that's bad for respiratory issues, and it's time to contact somebody to get that taken care of," he said.

A busy day for Sonnier and the crew, but they urge anyone with any nuisance wildlife issues to call Wildlife and Fisheries.

