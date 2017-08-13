LCPD investigating homicide on East Greenway Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD investigating homicide on East Greenway Street

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
113 East Greenway Street (Source: KPLC) 113 East Greenway Street (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide at 113 East Greenway Street.

LCPD responded to the location around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. 

One person is confirmed dead, said Kraus.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers around as we begin the new work week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers around as we begin the new work week

    Sunday, August 13 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-13 21:44:20 GMT
    Isolated showers MondayIsolated showers Monday

    Typical summer weather will continue for the next few days and that means scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.  The humidity will make it feel much warmer with heat indices in the 102 to 108 degree range in the afternoon hours!  Changes begin later this week as upper level highs pressure takes control of our weather. 

    More >>

    Typical summer weather will continue for the next few days and that means scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.  The humidity will make it feel much warmer with heat indices in the 102 to 108 degree range in the afternoon hours!  Changes begin later this week as upper level highs pressure takes control of our weather. 

    More >>

  • Oakdale church burglarized Saturday night; third church burglary in Oakdale this week

    Oakdale church burglarized Saturday night; third church burglary in Oakdale this week

    Sunday, August 13 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-08-13 16:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    The First Baptist Church in Oakdale was broken into and burglarized Saturday evening, the third burglary of a church in Oakdale this week. Sound equipment and musical instruments were taken, said Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.

    More >>

    The First Baptist Church in Oakdale was broken into and burglarized Saturday evening, the third burglary of a church in Oakdale this week. Sound equipment and musical instruments were taken, said Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.

    More >>
