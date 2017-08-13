LCPD investigating homicide on East Greenway Street

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide at 113 East Greenway Street. LCPD responded to the location around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide at 113 East Greenway Street. LCPD responded to the location around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>
Typical summer weather will continue for the next few days and that means scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will make it feel much warmer with heat indices in the 102 to 108 degree range in the afternoon hours! Changes begin later this week as upper level highs pressure takes control of our weather.More >>
Typical summer weather will continue for the next few days and that means scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will make it feel much warmer with heat indices in the 102 to 108 degree range in the afternoon hours! Changes begin later this week as upper level highs pressure takes control of our weather.More >>
The First Baptist Church in Oakdale was broken into and burglarized Saturday evening, the third burglary of a church in Oakdale this week. Sound equipment and musical instruments were taken, said Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.More >>
The First Baptist Church in Oakdale was broken into and burglarized Saturday evening, the third burglary of a church in Oakdale this week. Sound equipment and musical instruments were taken, said Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.More >>
Therapy using horses? It's a program available at the Stables at Le Bocage here in Lake Charles. However, not everyone is able to receive lessons because of certain circumstances. It's why a Westlake Boy Scouts troop went through the trouble to build a wheelchair ramp for those who weren't able to ride because of restrictions.More >>
Therapy using horses? It's a program available at the Stables at Le Bocage here in Lake Charles. However, not everyone is able to receive lessons because of certain circumstances. It's why a Westlake Boy Scouts troop went through the trouble to build a wheelchair ramp for those who weren't able to ride because of restrictions.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Westlake Saturday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, CPSO responded to a call at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Pine Ridge Drive in Westlake in reference to a motorcycle accident, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Westlake Saturday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, CPSO responded to a call at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Pine Ridge Drive in Westlake in reference to a motorcycle accident, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>