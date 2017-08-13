FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers around as we begin the new work week

Typical summer weather will continue for the next few days and that means scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will make it feel much warmer with heat indices in the 102 to 108 degree range in the afternoon hours!

Changes begin later this week as upper level highs pressure takes control of our weather. This will act to seriously limit the number of showers and rainfall amounts as well. Although at least a few showers or storms will be possible in the heart of the afternoon hours. Temperatures will not change much, so lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s.

In the tropics, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Gert located southwest of Bermuda. Gert will continue to move away from the United States and poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana. Elsewhere, the tropics we are watching a strong tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands which may develop with time over this week as it moves farther west.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

