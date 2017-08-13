Oakdale church burglarized Saturday night; third church burglary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oakdale church burglarized Saturday night; third church burglary in Oakdale this week

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

The First Baptist Church in Oakdale was broken into and burglarized Saturday evening, the third burglary of a church in Oakdale this week.

Sound equipment and musical instruments were taken, said Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Cross Memorial Methodist Church were also broken into in the late hours of August 10 and early hours of August 11, and equipment used for services was taken, said Lockett.

Lockett urges anyone with information on the burglaries to contact the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290. 

The public can also message the department with information on the burglaries on its Facebook page.

