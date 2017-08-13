CPSO investigating motorcycle fatality in Westlake

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Westlake Saturday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, CPSO responded to a call at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Pine Ridge Drive in Westlake in reference to a motorcycle accident, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Westlake Saturday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, CPSO responded to a call at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Pine Ridge Drive in Westlake in reference to a motorcycle accident, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
The right lane of I-10 EB is blocked at the I-10 bridge due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. There is traffic congestion for about two miles, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The right lane of I-10 EB is blocked at the I-10 bridge due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. There is traffic congestion for about two miles, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Gyms are mostly known for youthful bodybuilders and young moms trying to stay in shape while keeping up with their children. But there is a group of older adults who get together at a local athletic club a few times a week to stay in shape. It's mid-morning and this group of seniors are getting each other psyched up for an hour of intensive exercise.More >>
Gyms are mostly known for youthful bodybuilders and young moms trying to stay in shape while keeping up with their children. But there is a group of older adults who get together at a local athletic club a few times a week to stay in shape. It's mid-morning and this group of seniors are getting each other psyched up for an hour of intensive exercise.More >>
Feeling lucky? If so, you might want to cash that luck in. Mega millions is inching towards a $400 million dollar jack pot; Power Ball is just over $350 million. Collectively, that's a grand total worth well over $700 million dollars. But, don't quit your job just yet. Your chances of winning both jack pots are One in 75 quadrillion (that's fifteen zeros). You have a higher chance of receiving an Oscar, winning an Olympic gold medal or seeing two albino dolphins ...More >>
Feeling lucky? If so, you might want to cash that luck in. Mega millions is inching towards a $400 million dollar jack pot; Power Ball is just over $350 million. Collectively, that's a grand total worth well over $700 million dollars. But, don't quit your job just yet. Your chances of winning both jack pots are One in 75 quadrillion (that's fifteen zeros). You have a higher chance of receiving an Oscar, winning an Olympic gold medal or seeing two albino dolphins ...More >>
The former warden of Avoyelles Correctional Center and his wife are accused of using Louisiana Department of Corrections credit cards for personal use. Nathan "Nate" Burl Cain II, 50, and his wife, Tonia Bandy Cain, 42, both of Moreauville, each face 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Nate Cain is the son of famed former Angola State Penitentiary, Burl Cain, who was himself accused of wrongdoing. Burl Cain resigned in 2015 amid a...More >>
The former warden of Avoyelles Correctional Center and his wife are accused of using Louisiana Department of Corrections credit cards for personal use. Nathan "Nate" Burl Cain II, 50, and his wife, Tonia Bandy Cain, 42, both of Moreauville, each face 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Nate Cain is the son of famed former Angola State Penitentiary, Burl Cain, who was himself accused of wrongdoing. Burl Cain resigned in 2015 amid a...More >>