CPSO investigating motorcycle fatality in Westlake

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Westlake Saturday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, CPSO responded to a call at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Pine Ridge Drive in Westlake in reference to a motorcycle accident, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

The investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, Anthony Fuselier, 27, of Westlake, was traveling northbound on Miller Ave. and failed to negotiate a curve at John Stine Road.

The motorcycle crossed the center line into the southbound lane of Miller Avenue, close to the intersection at Pine Ridge Drive. It hit a tree in a yard and Fuselier was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fuselier was wearing a helmet, said Myers.

As mandated by state law, toxicology testing will be performed.

CPSO Sgt. Ty Istre is the lead investigator on the case, said Myers.

