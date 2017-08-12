Westlake Boy Scouts build wheelchair ramp for horse therapy program

Therapy using horses? It's a program available at the Stables at Le Bocage here in Lake Charles. However, not everyone is able to receive lessons because of certain circumstances. It's why a Westlake Boy Scouts troop went through the trouble to build a wheelchair ramp for those who weren't able to ride because of restrictions.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Westlake Saturday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, CPSO responded to a call at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Pine Ridge Drive in Westlake in reference to a motorcycle accident, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
The right lane of I-10 EB is blocked at the I-10 bridge due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. There is traffic congestion for about two miles, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Gyms are mostly known for youthful bodybuilders and young moms trying to stay in shape while keeping up with their children. But there is a group of older adults who get together at a local athletic club a few times a week to stay in shape. It's mid-morning and this group of seniors are getting each other psyched up for an hour of intensive exercise.More >>
Feeling lucky? If so, you might want to cash that luck in. Mega millions is inching towards a $400 million dollar jack pot; Power Ball is just over $350 million. Collectively, that's a grand total worth well over $700 million dollars. But, don't quit your job just yet. Your chances of winning both jack pots are One in 75 quadrillion (that's fifteen zeros). You have a higher chance of receiving an Oscar, winning an Olympic gold medal or seeing two albino dolphins ...More >>
