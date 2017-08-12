Westlake Boy Scouts build wheelchair ramp for horse therapy program

Therapy using horses? It's a program available at the Stables at Le Bocage here in Lake Charles. However, not everyone is able to receive lessons because of certain circumstances.

It's why a Westlake Boy Scouts troop went through the trouble to build a wheelchair ramp for those who weren't able to ride because of restrictions.

Getting the ramp was a godsend, said Jeanne Dennis, instructor of the therapeutic riding program at the Stables at Le Bocage.

"Before this I was restricted on what kind of clients I could mount on the horses, because it was only so what I could actually lift," said Dennis

The idea for the ramp was brought to life because of a Boy Scout Eagle Project, a challenge that Alexander Foreman was ready to tackle.

"This project was to help her so she could get some of the kids on the horses," said Foreman. "Depending on the volunteer you couldn't lift the people, so you couldn't give them a lesson."

Alexander Foreman and around 12 other Boy Scouts spent two weekends building the ramp, something their troop leader, Darrel Bergeron, said was a big challenge.

"This was one of the hardest challenges one of our Eagle Scouts could take on," said Bergeron.

Foreman said seeing the result of the hard work, and the joy the kids have, makes the labor worth it.

"It feels good that this here to help other people," said Foreman.

If you're interested in joining the therapeutic riding program or want to help volunteer, contact Jeanne Dennis at (337) 764-9523.

