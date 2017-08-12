TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 EB right lane blocked at I-10 bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 EB right lane blocked at I-10 bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The right lane of I-10 EB is blocked at the I-10 bridge due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

There is traffic congestion for about two miles, according to DOTD.

