FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dry weather continues for Sunday; High heat continues through this week

Overnight tonight, we will have partly cloudy with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. Rain chances will fall to 10%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. It will feel closer to 90 degrees with the heat index.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few clouds building up later in the afternoon. Rain chances are only 20% with more of the rain off to the east. There could still be a stray shower or two. The reason for the rain chances going down is because an upper level high pressure coming out of the west, is getting closer to our area, and possibly stronger. This high pressure will cause sinking air, which does not mix well for rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Heat indices will likely reach the triple digit mark.

Starting next week, rain chances will go up to 40% Monday and Tuesday. The upper level high will continue to dominate, keeping rain chances low. However, it is still too far away to completely eliminate the rain. We will likely see a few showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will have rain chances go back to 20% as the upper level high is closer to southwest Louisiana. We will have partly cloudy skies during the day.

Thursday will have rain chances stay at 20% thanks to the upper level high. We will have mostly sunny skies, which mean warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Heat indices will likely be above the 100 degree mark. The same can be expected for Friday.

As we head into next weekend, Saturday will have a few scattered showers return. Rain chances are only 30%. Sunday will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day with rain chances at 30%. The best time for rain is in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. No disturbance is currently out in the tropics posing any threat to southwest Louisiana.