SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

Gyms are mostly known for youthful bodybuilders and young moms trying to stay in shape while keeping up with their children. But there is a group of older adults who get together at a local athletic club a few times a week to stay in shape. It's mid-morning and this group of seniors are getting each other psyched up for an hour of intensive exercise. They are the "Fit over 50" group at Christus Athletic Club. Fitness Instructor CynnDee Journey has been with them for so...

More >>