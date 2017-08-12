96-year-old keeps up with the class in "Body Pump" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

96-year-old keeps up with the class in "Body Pump"

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Gyms are mostly known for youthful bodybuilders and young moms trying to stay in shape while keeping up with their children. But there is a group of older adults who get together at a local athletic club a few times a week to stay in shape.
It's mid-morning and this group of seniors are getting each other psyched up for an hour of intensive exercise.  They are the "Fit over 50" group at Christus Athletic Club. Fitness Instructor CynnDee Journey has been with them for some 15 years.

"It just fills my heart with joy," said Journey. "I love that they are able to do things on their own. Getting together, living the quality of life that they deserve. Still driving at 96. Still working at all ages and being able to functional and independent. It makes my heart real happy."
 
Ranging in age from 60 to 96, this class has it together. They part in a lot of different activities, both social and physical. A favorite is Body Pump. The oldest member is someone they call affectionately, "Miss Ethel." She's 96 and keeps up with the rest of them.

"When I get tired and I look back at Ethel, who is 96 years old, I look back there and she's still doing it," said Billy Keenum. "Gee, if she can still do it, I guess I can do it too. So she's an inspiration to us all."

"She does body pump classes, She does my step class," said Journey. "She also does my cruising cardio class and at 96 she can still a military pushup, which is on her hands and on her toes."

81-year-old Janet Dolan says going to the gym wasn't in her DNA. But she took one class and was hooked.

"It has really saved my life in many ways," said Dolan. "I was falling. Now I'm much, much stronger physically. Then the extra lagniappe this place provides is the camaraderie this place provides for people like myself." 

The "Fit Over 50" class holds social events each year and likes to get together outside the gym. For more information, click here.

