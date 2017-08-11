Sports Person of the Week - Ben Sowders

“You're going to sit back one day in one of those lawn chairs, while you’re tailgating, and say man, I just want one more kick off.”

“I think it all starts with having a passion and having enthusiasm and having energy every day and I think for us as coaches, we have to lead

by example.”

The new McNeese strength coach, Ben Sowders' plan is to regenerate the energy and passion on the football field. You’ll certainly hear him before you see him.

“Hey, don’t fall asleep, don’t fall asleep.”

“Hey, Make sure you guys hydrate today. Do you taste it, taste it? It’s strawberry kewi. You just gotta think it is.”

Sowders believes that to be great, you need to give it your all, every single day.

“Finish it, just like the game, you finish here, you’ll finish in the game," Sowders said. "You've got to be able to finish.”

“Developing discipline, developing self-accountability and knowing that there's always repercussions, when things don't get done there's

always a repercussion", Sowders added. "Just developing our program on the backbone of discipline because that's where it all starts.”

"Three hundred and seventy miles from Lake Charles to fresco Texas and that’s where we play the national championship. It’s always a

constant reminder every time we have a training session, any time we have anything whether it be mobility, any type of work in the weight room. 370 is huge

because now the guys understand," Sowders said. "They understand what it’s about and they understand why we’re working every single day.”

