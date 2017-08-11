Mega Millions and Powerball jack pots combine for huge high

Feeling lucky? If so, you might want to cash that luck in. Mega millions is inching towards a $400 million dollar jack pot; Power Ball is just over $350 million. Collectively, that's a grand total worth well over $700 million dollars. But, don't quit your job just yet. Your chances of winning both jack pots are One in 75 quadrillion (that's fifteen zeros). You have a higher chance of receiving an Oscar, winning an Olympic gold medal or seeing two albino dolphins ...More >>
The former warden of Avoyelles Correctional Center and his wife are accused of using Louisiana Department of Corrections credit cards for personal use. Nathan "Nate" Burl Cain II, 50, and his wife, Tonia Bandy Cain, 42, both of Moreauville, each face 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Nate Cain is the son of famed former Angola State Penitentiary, Burl Cain, who was himself accused of wrongdoing. Burl Cain resigned in 2015 amid a...More >>
Mosquito counts are going up. To prevent a major hatch off in your own back yard, it's important to try to eliminate standing water around your house.More >>
Multiple vehicles accidents occurred on I-10 westbound, just west of Sulphur late Friday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police. There appears to be traffic delays due to the accidents. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Ham Reid and Nelson Road roundabout is set to open to traffic starting Monday, Aug. 14 starting at 5 p.m. The paving is almost complete, and some other construction such as curbs, sidewalks, and road striping also need to be finished according to Cliff Brouhard, Calcasieu Parish Traffic Engineer. The roundabout has been under construction since July 2016, and cost $2.6 million. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
