Mega Millions and Powerball jack pots combine for huge high

Feeling lucky? If so, you might want to cash that luck in as soon as possible.

Mega millions is inching towards a $400 million dollar jack pot; Power Ball is just over $350 million. Collectively, that's a grand total worth well over $700 million dollars.

Mega Millions winning numbers will be drawn 10 p.m. Friday; Powerball winning numbers will be drawn 10 p.m. Saturday.

But, don't quit your job just yet. Your chances of winning both jack pots are one in 75 quadrillion (that's fifteen zeros). You have a higher chance of receiving an Oscar, winning an Olympic gold medal or seeing two albino dolphins (such as Pinky) at one time.

But, you never know until you try. Good luck.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.