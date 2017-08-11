Former Avoyelles warden, wife indicted on federal fraud charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Avoyelles warden, wife indicted on federal fraud charges

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
The former warden of Avoyelles Correctional Center and his wife are accused of using Louisiana Department of Corrections credit cards for personal use.

Nathan "Nate" Burl Cain II, 50, and his wife, Tonia Bandy Cain, 42, both of Moreauville, each face 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In Feb. 2017, Tonia Cain was indicted on theft, malfeasance in office and injuring public records charges in state district court in Avoyelles Parish.

Tonia Cain managed the business office at Avoyelles Correctional Center. The federal indictment accuses Tonia and Nate Cain of claiming to have used DOC credit cards for official use but instead using them for personal use between December 2012 and January 2016.

Nate and Tonia Cain face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count. They also face a forfeiture of $152,364.

Nate Cain is the son of famed former Angola State Penitentiary warden Burl Cain, who was himself accused of wrongdoing. Burl Cain resigned in 2015 amid accusations. He was cleared in that investigation in 2016, but an audit in Jan. 2017 found that he had used public money and prison workers on his personal homes.

