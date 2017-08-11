Mosquitoes on the rise as on-and-off rain continues

Mosquito counts are going up. To prevent a major hatch off in your own back yard, it's important to try to eliminate standing water around your house.

Gardener Harriet Green dumps rain water from containers in her yard every day or so. Green also has her yard sprayed to keep mosquitoes away.

"I had had friends who actually died from West Nile. I had people who were very, very sick and I also realized these mosquitoes are out at all hours of the day. It used to be just during the evening, where now we've got mosquitoes that bite no matter. You're outside, they're going to bite you," she said.

Assistant director at Calcasieu Mosquito Control Scott Harrington says small containers of standing water should be emptied every three or four days.

"Right now we have a lot of water. Everybody has water in their yard. Everybody has containers around the yard: a bird bath, a bucket, a flower pot. And the thing is to flush those containers out or empty them and dispose of them if you can. Those are perfect habitats for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes will lay their eggs in those containers. And when the rains come and flood those containers, the eggs hatch and boom - you have mosquitoes," he said.

Products like these can be used for larger areas such as a ditch of stagnant water or abandoned pool. Or if it's neighboring property...

"They can still call us and we can send a technician out to inspect the property to see if it is breeding mosquitoes, and we can treat it then when we're out there," he said.

They monitor through traps, help determine which species are prevalent, and the insects are sent off for testing to check for viruses.

"They do like a stain type test where they check for the antibodies for West Nile and Triple E (Eastern equine encephalitis virus) and other viruses," he said.

Meanwhile, Harrington says seven days a week they spray for mosquitoes by land and air according to a schedule available to the public.

Also, treatments of yards and water do not harm bees or fish, according to Green and Harrington.

