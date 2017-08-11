Ham Reid and Nelson Road roundabout to open Monday

The Ham Reid and Nelson Road roundabout is set to open to traffic starting Monday, Aug. 14 starting at 5 p.m.

The paving is almost complete, and some other construction such as curbs, sidewalks, and road striping also need to be finished, according to Cliff Brouhard, Calcasieu Parish Traffic Engineer.

The roundabout has been under construction since July 2016, at a cost of $2.6 million.

