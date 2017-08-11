Fort Polk soldier facing child porn charges

Multiple vehicles accidents occurred on I-10 westbound, just west of Sulphur late Friday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police. There appears to be traffic delays due to the accidents. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Ham Reid and Nelson Road roundabout is set to open to traffic starting Monday, Aug. 14 starting at 5 p.m. The paving is almost complete, and some other construction such as curbs, sidewalks, and road striping also need to be finished according to Cliff Brouhard, Calcasieu Parish Traffic Engineer. The roundabout has been under construction since July 2016, and cost $2.6 million.
A soldier stationed at Fort Polk was arrested on child pornography charges according to Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office, and the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department. Christopher Duverge, age 22, of Bronx, New York is charged with 80 counts of sexual abuse images and videos of children under the age of 13, and one count of pornography involving juveniles. Duverge is an active member of the US Army and was stationed in Louisiana when the alleged crimes occurred.
Entergy customers between Kinder and Basile have had their power restored as of 4:40 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the Entergy online power outage map. Over 1,000 customers in the area were without power earlier Friday afternoon, according to the outage map.
