Fort Polk soldier facing child porn charges

A soldier stationed at Fort Polk was arrested on child pornography charges.

Christopher Duverge, age 22, of Bronx, New York, is charged with 80 counts of sexual abuse images and videos of children under the age of 13, and one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft confirmed that Duverge is a Fort Polk soldier.

Duverge was stationed in Louisiana when the alleged crimes occurred, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry's office. Duverge was on approved leave when he was taken into custody.

Duverge remains in the Vernon Parish Jail. His bond is set at $40,000.

