Mother of Vernon Parish 2-year-old found dead in 2016 pleads gui

Mother of Vernon Parish 2-year-old found dead in 2016 pleads guilty to child desertion

By KPLC Digital Staff
Vanessa Renteria-Molina (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Vanessa Renteria-Molina (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Willow Rain Renteria-Molina (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Willow Rain Renteria-Molina (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The mother of a Vernon Parish girl found dead in May 2016 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child desertion.

Vanessa Renteria-Molina, 35, also pleaded guilty to possession of meth.

Renteria-Molina reported her 2-year-old daughter Willow missing when she came home from work on May 5, 2016.

Willow's body was found in the woods in Beauregard Parish the following day, but the Calcasieu Parish coroner found her date of death to be May 4 - a day before she was reported missing.

Renteria-Molina was fined and sentenced to probation for the drug charge and received a deferred sentence for the child desertion charge.

Renteria-Molina's guilty plea comes less than a month after Willow's baby-sitter was indicted in connection with her death.

Rodney D. Bailey, Jr., 35, was indicted on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice.

