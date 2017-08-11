Numerous power outages between Kinder and Basile Friday afternoon

Over 1,000 Entergy customers between Kinder and Basile are without power as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Entergy online power outage map. A serviceman is working to find out the cause of the outage and to restore power as soon as possible, according to the site. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. Rain chances will fall to 10%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. This weekend, rain chances will go down to 40% for Saturday and 30% Sunday. There will still be scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. We may see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies at times.More >>
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who is wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, and battery, according to Mark Herford with BPSO. Jeffrey Lynn Cooley, 43, is wanted for an event that happened at Cooley's home on Aug. 6, said Herford. Cooley is wanted for armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and aggravated battery, one count each. A reward is being offered for information on Cooley's whereabouts by Crime Stoppers. Mark Her...More >>
Louisiana's looming mid-2018 budget gap is projected to be $1.5 billion.More >>
