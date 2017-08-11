Numerous power outages between Kinder and Basile Friday afternoo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Numerous power outages between Kinder and Basile Friday afternoon

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Outage between Kinder and Basile (Source: Entergy) Outage between Kinder and Basile (Source: Entergy)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Over 1,000 Entergy customers between Kinder and Basile are without power as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Entergy online power outage map.

A serviceman is working to find out the cause of the outage and to restore power as soon as possible, according to the site.

