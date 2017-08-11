Beauregard Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man

Jeffrey Cooley (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office) Jeffrey Cooley (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who is wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, and battery, according to Mark Herford with BPSO.

Jeffrey Lynn Cooley, 43, is wanted for an event that happened at Cooley's home on Aug. 6, said Herford. Cooley is wanted for armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and aggravated battery, one count each. 

A reward is being offered for information on Cooley's whereabouts by Crime Stoppers.

Mark Herford and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office asks you to call 337-463-3281 if you have information that could lead to Cooley's arrest.

