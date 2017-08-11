Beauregard Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who is wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, and battery, according to Mark Herford with BPSO. Jeffrey Lynn Cooley, 43, is wanted for an event that happened at Cooley's home on Aug. 6, said Herford. Cooley is wanted for armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and aggravated battery, one count each. A reward is being offered for information on Cooley's whereabouts by Crime Stoppers. Mark Her...More >>
Louisiana's looming mid-2018 budget gap is projected to be $1.5 billion.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car/pedestrian accident that occurred near the intersection of Topsy Road and Welcome Road Friday morning.More >>
Law enforcement officers serving Calcasieu Parish will be out Friday and Monday reminding motorists to be aware of school zones, in anticipation of the 2017-2018 public school year beginning Tuesday, August 15.More >>
