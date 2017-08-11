Calcasieu responders spreading school zone awareness Friday and Monday

Law enforcement officers serving Calcasieu Parish will be out Friday and Monday reminding motorists to be aware of school zones, in anticipation of the 2017-2018 public school year beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The Lake Charles Police Department’s Neighborhood Policing Division, the Lake Charles Police Departments’ Traffic Division, along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and members of the Lake Charles Fire Department will be at school zones throughout Calcasieu Parish handing out flyers to motorists, reminding them to be aware of school zones, hands-free zones, and to watch out for kids as they drive, said Lake Charles Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus.

The responders will be handing out the flyers Friday, Aug. 11, and Monday, Aug. 14, said Kraus.

