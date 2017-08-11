CPSO: Topsy man struck and killed by vehicle early Friday morning

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred near the intersection of Topsy Road and Welcome Road Friday morning.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies responded to the report at approximately 5:30 a.m. in reference to a man being hit by a car. The man, Ryan G. Little, 33, of Topsy, was walking in Jeff Davis Parish close to the Calcasieu line when an elderly man driving a pickup truck gave him a ride. Little began acting erratically and started hitting the driver, at which time the driver pulled over and fled in an attempt to escape Little and get help.

Witnesses told deputies that Little was seen walking westbound on Topsy Road, acting erratically and attempting to stop passing vehicles. Little continued walking westbound on Topsy Road, in the middle of the westbound lane of travel, at which time a driver of a pickup truck, also heading westbound, struck him.

Little was pronounced dead at the scene, Myers said. Impairment of the driver is not suspected. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The elderly man who gave Little a ride was transported to a hospital for treatment, Myers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator.

