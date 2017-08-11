FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms return

Temperatures are starting off quite warm this morning in the upper 70s with high humidity making for a heat index well into the 80s even before sunrise. This high moisture content in the air will serve to eventually aid in shower and thunderstorm develop by midday and into the afternoon once temperatures warm up through the morning.

The morning hours will start off with a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures quickly heating up through the 80s to near 90 by the noon hour. Futurecast shows some pop-up storms beginning to develop by the noon hour, increasing in coverage through the afternoon. Watch for lightning and heavy rain to be the main issue with storms today. Storms could dump 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time in spots that see the heaviest which will be in a few localized spots.

Storms will come to an end around sunset with lows tonight again in the upper 70s. Saturday should be a near repeat of today with the chance of storms late into the afternoon through the early evening with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values ranging from 104 to 106.

This persistent pattern remains in place with daily afternoon/early-evening storms through next week with rain chances in the 40% range.

No tropical development is likely over the next few days, although an area in the Atlantic northeast of the Bahamas has a medium chance of tropical development over the next five days although any impacts to the US are unlikely as it curves back out to sea.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry