Friendships sets up camp in Syria

Civil war and armed conflict have consumed the country of Syria for more than four years.

More than 250 million Syrians have lost their lives through the ongoing war in the country.

Friendships, a group from Lake Charles, has set up camp in Golan Heights in Syria near the border of Israel to help the innocent.

For the first time, the group was able to create a path through Israel to take supplies to those in need.

Right now, the group is in need of blankets, coats, warm clothes and more for people during Syrian winters.

Friendships is also looking for volunteers to join them in Syria including doctors to provide medical care.

If you want to join the group in Syria or donate to the cause, call Friendships at 337-433-5022 or visit its website, HERE.

