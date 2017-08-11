Potential sanctions on Venezuela could hit close to home

Venezuela is in a state of chaos. President Nicolas Maduro installed a legislative body of loyalists; some now calling Maduro more of a dictator and less of a president.

The Trump Administration responded swiftly, placing a sanction on over a dozen Venezuelan government officials linked to Maduro. But, the commander-in-chief is contemplating making those sanctions even more robust.

"So the question is for the United States, what's the best way to proceed?" said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La.

President Donald Trump is considering cutting off Venezuela's export of crude oil to the United States. Venezuela is the third largest exporter of crude oil to the U.S. Some refineries in Louisiana's gulf were built specifically to refine oil from Venezuela.

"The interests of our gulf coast refineries and our refineries in Southwest Louisiana will be adversely affected..." Cassidy said.

Cassidy, along with three other senators from Gulf states, penned a letter to Trump asking for him to reconsider his second string of potential sanctions.

"Our refineries are an important part of our employer base, as well as our tax base," Cassidy said. "We want stability..."

If these sanctions come to fruition, refineries in Southwest Louisiana will be left with few alternatives to Venezuela's oil.

"All we want is a balanced approach which looks for the good of those folks," Cassidy said. "At the same time, understanding, that along the way if you don't do it correctly you can hurt the lives of those Venezuelans worse."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.