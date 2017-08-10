Job fair held for local electricians

When a new business moves to the Lake Charles area to begin operations, they often bring along contract workers from Texas and other states.

However, there are trained and qualified workers already here.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW, held a job fair Thursday night at their union hall. The union is actively recruiting men and women interested in in a career as an electrician. The IBEW offers a 5-year training program at a cost of about $700 per year. Veterans and others may pay less.

Once trained, the union helps electricians find jobs in the Lake area.

"There is work available right now today with our signatory contractors. We are looking for extra help", said IBEW Business Manager Jeff Sanders.

For more information visit www.ibewlu861.org

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.