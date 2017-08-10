Competition heating up after ninth straight practice for McNeese

The McNeese Cowboys wrapped up their ninth-consecutive day on the field for preseason camp and will take Friday off as the team will come together at the university swimming pool for a little relaxation before strapping it back on for Saturday’s 6 p.m. scrimmage in Cowboy Stadium.



The Cowboys battled sweltering head and humidity on Thursday morning in Cowboy Stadium, just hours after leaving the field the prior evening as rain forced McNeese into an afternoon session on Wednesday.



“It was almost like having a two-a-day,” said head coach Lance Guidry comparing the closeness of the two practices. “We did some different situations today with some 3rd-and-longs, 3rd-and-medium and 3rd-and-shorts and it was competitive out there.”



A couple of squabbles broke out between the offense and defense but that’s expected in training camp, especially late in practice on steamy days.



The two-hour practice got started with a 2-minute drill that saw quarterback James Tabary drive the team down the field and ending with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kent Shelby.



Later on in pass skells, Tabary hit all three of his targets in the first go-around while back-up Joe Lissard found Nate Briscoe on a corner route for a touchdown. A couple plays later, Cody Orgeron connected with Cyron Sutton on the same route, also for a 35-yard td strike.



The defense did have a few shining moments in skells with defensive back Yorik Sands picking off two passes in back-to-back plays.



The DWA turned it up during team, forcing the quarterbacks into some quick and short throws while picking up seven sacks in the period.



“A lot of the completions were short of the first down,” said Guidry. “I thought the defense had a really good third-down period. We had some young guys step up today. Colby Richardson, a freshman out of New Orleans, had a great day in one-on-ones and Yorik Sands had a couple of picks in the pass skells. It’s good to see when the young guys make plays.”



CAMP NOTES:

• McNeese was able to practice in the morning for the first time since Monday but was forced into Cowboy Stadium for the third straight day due to soggy practice fields.

• Transfer safety BJ Blunt wore a DWA jersey for the third consecutive day.

• The offensive line continues to experiment with some shuffling. During the 2-minute drill, the starting five consisted of Jimmy Converse (RT), Tyrae Johnson (RG), Andy Dodd (C), Grant Burguillos (LG), and Kyle Zenon (LT).

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.