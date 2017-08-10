Grillin' & Chillin' at The Grove in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grillin' & Chillin' at The Grove in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Join some of our reporters and meteorologists for our last Grillin' & Chillin' event this summer as part of a series sponsored by Lake Charles Toyota. 

This week we will be out at The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur on Friday, Aug. 11, beginning at 4 p.m.

Candy Rodriguez, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live while grilling hot dogs for our viewers. 

If you can't make it out to The Grove to join us you can watch us on air, online, or on your 7 News mobile app for First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six. 

KPLC has enjoyed meeting and connecting with viewers in their hometowns, so come on out to our last Grillin' & Chillin' this summer for some food and fellowship. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Leesville man pleads guilty - for second time - to counterfeiting $100 bills

    Leesville man pleads guilty - for second time - to counterfeiting $100 bills

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:26:42 GMT
    Deldrick Shykil Fowler. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)Deldrick Shykil Fowler. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Leesville man pleaded guilty to taking part in counterfeiting $100 bills in order to purchase prepaid cards, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday. Deldrick Shykil Fowler, 24, of Leesville, previously of DeQuincy, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of counterfeiting obligations to the United States. 

    More >>

    A Leesville man pleaded guilty to taking part in counterfeiting $100 bills in order to purchase prepaid cards, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday. Deldrick Shykil Fowler, 24, of Leesville, previously of DeQuincy, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of counterfeiting obligations to the United States. 

    More >>

  • "Pinky" the dolphin making waves far and wide

    "Pinky" the dolphin making waves far and wide

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:07:22 GMT
    Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).

    It started off as a cruise down the Calcasieu ship channel for Bridget Boudreaux and friends, but as soon as they got to Hackberry, something very few people get to witness popped out of the water. “I said to my husband, Scott, stop the boat! That was a pink dolphin,” said Bordeaux. Almost everyone in the area knows that was “Pinky”, a rare albino dolphin, first spotted as a calf with its mother in 2007. “We noticed there was not only one pink dolphin,...

    More >>

    It started off as a cruise down the Calcasieu ship channel for Bridget Boudreaux and friends, but as soon as they got to Hackberry, something very few people get to witness popped out of the water. “I said to my husband, Scott, stop the boat! That was a pink dolphin,” said Bordeaux. Almost everyone in the area knows that was “Pinky”, a rare albino dolphin, first spotted as a calf with its mother in 2007. “We noticed there was not only one pink dolphin,...

    More >>

  • Grillin' & Chillin' at The Grove in Sulphur

    Grillin' & Chillin' at The Grove in Sulphur

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:00:03 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Join some of our reporters and meteorologists for our last Grillin' & Chillin' event this summer as part of a series sponsored by Lake Charles Toyota.  This week we will be out at The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur on Friday, Aug. 11, beginning at 4 p.m. Candy Rodriguez, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live while grilling hot dogs for our viewers.  If you can't make it out to The Grove to join us...More >>
    Join some of our reporters and meteorologists for our last Grillin' & Chillin' event this summer as part of a series sponsored by Lake Charles Toyota.  This week we will be out at The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur on Friday, Aug. 11, beginning at 4 p.m. Candy Rodriguez, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live while grilling hot dogs for our viewers.  If you can't make it out to The Grove to join us...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly